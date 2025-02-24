The film director Alejandro Amenábar has advanced this Sunday that has voted for the Óscarin the category of best actress, To Karla Sofía Gascónthe interpreter removed from the promotion of the film Emilia Pérez For xenophobic and Islamophobic comments on the social network Twitter (now x), and has moved that “he hopes he wins because He deserves it“

“If something demonstrates the case of Karla Sofia is that sometimes One commits to his words And more when they are in writing, “he answered questions from journalists before participating in the talk Monsterswhich closes the VIII Culture Forum, which has been held at the Calderón de Valladolid Theater.

Amenábar has recognized that he decided “many years ago” Not having social networks To avoid being a slave to his words and stressed that he has voted for Gascón as “best actress for the Oscar” and has apostilled: “I hope he wins, because I think he deserves it.”

For its part, Karla Sofía Gascón has decided not to go to different galas after what happened, however, some media advance that will attend the great Oscar gala.