This Monday, May 8, the national president of Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alejandro “Alito” Morenoobtained the support of the National Political Council (CPN) to extend his mandate until after the presidential elections 2024.

In a hybrid session, face-to-face and remote, the extension of the period of the PRI National Executive Committee was approved by a large majority.

Although some councilors, such as the former president of the PRI, Dulce María Sauri, expressed their disagreement with the extension of the mandate, the final vote reflected strong support for the decision.

There were 518 votes in favor and only three against. Of the directors who voted in person, 417 voted in favor and none against, while virtually there were 101 votes in favor and three against.

Originally, President Alejandro Moreno and Secretary General Carolina Viggiano were elected for a four-year term ending on August 17.

“I thank the PRI militancy for their trust and support in this important decision that will strengthen the work in favor of the PRI and the country. The Party is its militancy, together we will continue defending the present and future of Mexico!” Moreno said in his official Twitter account.

However, due to the proximity of the 2023-2024 federal electoral process, the CPN, controlled by the current party leadership, approved the amendment to the PRI statutes to extend the mandate. The Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary endorsed this decision.

With the extension of his term, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas will continue to lead the PRI during a critical period in Mexico’s political history.

The party will seek to make up lost ground in the upcoming elections as it prepares to face off against rival parties in an increasingly competitive electoral contest.

“The PRI is the party that carries out politics like the one our nation needs, that knows results and that knows that today more than ever Mexico needs a project that unites the people in all its plurality!” the PRI member finally commented.