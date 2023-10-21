A great loss for television. Alejandra Villafañe She was an actress and model born in Valle del Cauca, Colombia. At just 34 years old, she battled aggressive cancer. Her loved ones and followers sent their condolences through her official Instagram account. There, the interpreter shared her process against this disease.

What illness did Alejandra Villafañe suffer from?

In July of this year, Alejandra announced through her social networks that she had been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. Although until now it is unknown which area of ​​the body she was affected, the truth is that, despite her difficulty, she continued to share messages of encouragement.

“Several days hospitalized, testing myself from the depths of my being, from my light and my darkness, from the desire to live and be well, although I am constantly seduced by failing, from wanting to continue healing and helping to heal through from me and I through them, that’s what we come for, I owe all my strength and confidence to God and here I am, finally home, remembering the hardest and at the same time most beautiful days of my life.”he wrote in a post.

The actress uploaded her first photo in the hospital in July this year. Photo: Instagram / Alejandra Villafañe

What was Alejandra Villafañe’s last message for her followers?

Two months after being diagnosed with cancer, Villafane He announced that he decided to start his chemotherapy treatment in order to combat the cancer cells in his body and have quality of life. In addition, she also shared the latest audiovisual product in which she was a participant. On October 11, Alejandra left an inspiring message for her loved ones and her followers.

“This video is a tribute to the family that is always there, to the friends who came and to those who became Family, Thanks to a love that is for life. Thank you for living this intimate moment with so much respect,” wrote.