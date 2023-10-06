Alejandra Baigorria and her partner Said Palao Just a few days ago they opened their new apartment, which for months they have been showing the progress of its latest details. Thus, after having a party with family and friends in her new home, Magaly Medina’s program made one of its well-known reports in which it was revealed that the businesswoman from Gamarra made a large loan to acquire her new property, while that her boyfriend did the same, but with a much smaller amount.

What did Alejandra Baigorria say about Magaly Medina?

The popular ‘Gringa de Gamarra’ spoke with the program ‘Mande qué mande’, last Thursday, October 5. In said communication, Alejandra showed her discomfort after ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ He showed on television the millionaire sum of money he obtained in a loan to acquire his new apartment with Said Palao.

“There is a line that one should not cross, for example, on the subject that they showed numbers and money about me. That makes me quite scared because in the country there is a lot of crime and danger and I think we should not expose anyone to that. Many people are also talking and saying where I get the money from“said the former reality girl.

What does Alejandra Baigorria and Salid Palao’s new apartment look like?

Alejandra and Said showed on their social networks what their new ‘love nest’ is like. In the publications you can see that your apartment has all the comforts and luxuries: jacuzzi, a 70 square meter terrace, walking closet, ceramic floors, door handles with biometric access, security cameras and more.

