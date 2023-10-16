A few weeks ago, Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao showed on their social networks an excerpt about how their luxurious apartment, located in Miraflores, turned out. Then, both of them were encouraged to open the doors of their new home for the TV cameras and showed the rooms of their property: the jacuzzi, the kitchen, the terrace, among others. In this new love nest of the ‘lovebirds’ was hidden a gift that, a few days ago, was delivered to the daughter of former reality boy, who was shocked. In this note, all the details.

What was Alejandra Baigorria’s tender gesture with Said Palao’s daughter?

Alejandra Baigorria decided to give Said Palao’s youngest daughter a room of her own within her exclusive apartment, so that she could stay whenever she wanted. Through social networks, the couple from ‘La Rubia de Gamarra’ shared a video showing the precise moment in which they surprised her little girl with this gift. After that, social media users did not hesitate to speak out.

“What a nice gesture from ‘Ale’. There are few women who think about the other person’s children”, “Alejandra is an extraordinary woman, an example that when you start a relationship with a man with children, his children are also part of you and you have to take care of it and protect them. There you show how much you love Said, congratulations”, “I was surprised with the room, it is super beautiful, what a nice detail from ‘Ale'”, were some comments of Internet users.

Will Alejandra Baigorria not live in the luxurious apartment she bought with Said Palao?

In an interview for the program ‘Mande qué mande’,Alejandra BaigorriaHe clarified that he requested a loan from the bank to pay the fees for his luxurious apartment. After that, the businesswoman revealed what her projects are.

“My dream is to have a house and rent this apartment (…). With Said we are already looking for the land to our liking,” commented the reality girl. Given this, María Pía Copello was shocked. “So fast?” the driver pointed out. “When our children come, we are going to want a larger place,” said Baigorria.

