Last Thursday, Alejandra Rubio gave birth to her first child with Carlo Costanzia. Given the commotion and the presence of the press at the door of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, where the birth of the child took place, the couple came out to answer some of the reporters’ questions, to whom they assured that it was a “very complicated” birth that finally ended in a cesarean section.

This Monday, Alejandra Rubio decided to call let’s seea Telecinco program in which she works as a collaborator of the Social Club: “I’m going to be very honest because I have nothing to hide. It was scheduled (the birth) because I had diabetes during pregnancy and this is like this“.

“At one point, my gynecologist told me ‘we can’t wait for you to go into labor, for your health’ and for those things that I don’t decide, the doctors decide, it was programmed“added the new mother who, in addition, took the opportunity to deny all the rumors: “Simply for that, not for any documentary or anything. There were no cameras in the hospital…The things that have been said… for a health issue.”

Regarding the presence of Carlo Costanzia at the time of the cesarean section, Alejandra has indicated that her partner was with her at all times: “I had never had surgery in my life. That fear, thanks to him, the truth is, that I was able… I don’t know how to explain it, but It was very beautiful and incredible“.

Likewise, with regard to the child’s grandparents, the young woman has indicated that “They are all crazy about their grandson” and “it is a happiness to see them like this”: “Our son is very healthy and beautiful.” Finally, Alejandra Rubio has chosen not to take a position regarding the baby’s resemblance to other family members.