The wait has come to an end. Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia They have already been parents. the daughter of Terelu Campos She entered the Jiménez Díaz Foundation this Thursday, after 10 in the morning, to welcome her first-born, but it was not until this Friday morning that she gave birth. Thus, the couple, who began their courtship last February, have already been able to hold the newborn in their arms.

The arrival of the newborn, whose name had been revealed by mistake a few days ago –Alejandra Rubio published a snapshot in which a stuffed animal appeared with the word “Charles» embroidered, has flooded the respective families with happiness. Specifically to the Campos clan, who in September 2023 had to say goodbye to Maria Teresa Campos. In addition, Terelu Campos He accompanied his first-born daughter to the hospital this Thursday and it is expected, as explained from ‘Ni que fuerámos shhh’, that tonight he will connect live with ‘De Viernes!’, where he collaborates every week, to talk about how everything has been.

For her part, the other grandmother went to the Jiménez Díaz Foundation this morning to meet her first grandchild. After a while inside the hospital, Sea Flowers She came out, visibly happy, and attended to the media waiting at the doors. The model has told Europa Press that the newborn “is feeling very well” and that Alejandra Rubiowho has become a first-time mother, too. A few days ago he confessed that he liked the word “grandmother”: “I have nothing against it. What was a shock at first? Obviously, because we didn’t know it, but it is something imminent that I am delighted with and they are happy.

Terelu CamposIn recent months, she has not hidden her happiness over her pregnancy. Alejandra Rubio. He even went so far as to say that the new member of the Campos clan will be “the love and the engine to continue fighting for.” Now, the new mother, as she explained a few days ago, is going to focus on enjoying her new motherhood. He also denied the TikToker Sergio Ojer that Carlo Costanzia has signed up to be a contestant on the next edition of ‘Survivors’: “We are going to be parents and our priority is this.”