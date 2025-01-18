Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia have made their first getaway outside of Madrid, where they live, with their son Carlo, who was born at the beginning of last December.

The couple left by caras seen in one of the photos they share on Instagram. They are very warm and although the little one cannot be seen, it can be seen. a stuffed animal and a child’s chair and you can see the happy faces of the parents while they caress him.

So the influencer, 24 years old, has shared with his followers, They have passed through Cuenca, next to the small town of Iniestanext to the Valencian Community.

The young people dance to the rhythm of Beautiful Thingsby Benson Boone; and looking very smiling at the camera, to which they greet. Although Carlo was born on December 6, no photo or detail of the little boy has yet been seen, who is visited almost daily by his grandmother, Terelu Campos.