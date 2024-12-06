Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia are already parents of their first child. The television collaborator gave birth this Friday at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz hospital in Madrid, where she has been supported by her mother-in-law, Mar Flores.

María Teresa Campos’ granddaughter entered the medical center this Thursday, accompanied by her mother, who later left the premises. However, it is unknown whether he was in the hospital while she gave birth.

The one who was present was Sea Flowersmother of Carlo Costanzia, who, although on Thursday Belén Esteban assured that she was not aware of the birth, finally she was She was informed and this Friday first thing in the morning she came very smiling at the hospital. And she herself was the one who confirmed the birth of Europa Press.

She was precisely the collaborator of Not even if we were which also maintained on Wednesday that Alejandra Rubio had scheduled the birth because “she is making a documentary” and “we have to set up the cameras, put on the lights”, etc., so this could be the reason for his admission on Thursday, although in the end the baby did not arrive until Friday.

We will have to wait to find out more details about the little one, information that will not take long to arrive, since Terelu Campos is a collaborator of Friday and Alejandra Rubio, from let’s see.