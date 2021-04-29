On a day like today, in Avellaneda and under the sign of Taurus and 85 years ago, Alejandra Pizarnik was born. His name, the very symbol of poetry beyond the local sphere, carries with it a magnificent work that also includes theatrical writing, fiction, translation and a passage through journalism.

Conjugating genius, bohemianism, friendly, literary, loving, epistolary ties with a variety of important writers (Julio Cortázar, Silvina Ocampo, Octavio Paz, Olga Orozco, Diana Bellessi, Ivonne Bordelois, are some of them), the myth Pizarnik A crucial piece of information is added: the precipitation of his end at age 36, on September 25, 1972.

Sixteen before, the young woman Alejandra Pizarnik had released his second book, called it The last innocence and contains those prophetic verses that say: I have to leave / no more inertia under the sun / no more stunned blood / no more queue to die.

Of that resounding refusal to be swallowed by the inertia of fate, her friend spoke in an interview Ivonne Bordelois: “She felt totally abandoned by the world: what would the world say if God had abandoned it like that, as it abandoned me, she said. I had a feeling of total abandonment”.

PIzarnik archive. Papers and photos of the poet in the National Library. Photo Lucia Merle

This look on the feeling of mismatch PizarnikianOn his loneliness, he coincides with that of Tamara Kamenszain who once declared something similar: “It was difficult for him to do the group, in the sense of integrating himself into life, into life groups, into movements. She was already separated, cut out in her niche ”.

But from that cutout, from that own compartment in which nothing or no one else seemed to enter, Pizarnik launched into the world a literature that progressively expands its geographical limits and finds more and more followers of his work.

A few years ago, the Swedish poet Magnus William-Olsson visited Argentina and gave a lecture about it in which he said: “When I met her I felt that there was something there that played something essential of my deepest and most unknown concept of poetry ”.

Also for William-Olsson, life and work from Alejandra Pizarnik are inseparable, as it seems to be for the different generations of interested readers, almost in the same range, for his poetry, his diary, his biography or his correspondence (which was first published in 1998 after several editorial rejections, according to its compiler , Ivonne Bordelois).

Documentary about Alejandra Pizarnik “Vertigo or contemplation of something that falls”, by Vanessa Ragone

From the author of The bloody countess, Diana’s tree, The extraction of the stone of madness Y The works and the nights –to name a few of his great books – he also took up the theater.

Not only from the various stagings of his work The possessed among lilacs. There were also fictions about her life and dramaturgies made by a lyrical thread like the one that Fabiana Rey did for her Pizarnik tapestry.

For the audiovisual arts it was a source of inspiration; is the case of Alexandra, the 2013 documentary by Ernesto Ardito and Virna Molina, or the Vansesa Ragone medium-length film from the 90s, which can be found on YouTube under the name of Vertigo or the contemplation of something falling.

There his friends give moving testimony, among them Diana Bellessi, who described it thus: “His legacy: a sumptuous legacy of excess. Someone who does not fall into the trap. Ironic, without leaving a puppet with a head, wonderful, dirty, ugly and bad. Dead of desire to live ”.

The first poem: “La enamorada”

By Alejandra Pizarnik

Before the gloomy mania of living

this hidden humor of living

Alejandra drags you, do not deny it.

today you looked in the mirror

and you left sad you were alone

and the light roared the air sang

but your lover did not come back

you will send messages you will smile

you will shake your hands so it will come back

your beloved so beloved

You hear the insane siren who stole it

the foam-bearded ship

where the laughter died

do you remember the last hug

oh no heartache

laughs in the handkerchief cries out loud

but close the doors of your face

so they don’t say later

that that woman in love was you

the days bother you

they blame you for the nights

your life hurts so much

desperate where are you going?

desperate nothing more!

* Published in 1956 in the magazine Poesía Buenos Aires

