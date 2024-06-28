Mexico City.- Ana Gabriela Guevara and the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE), They received a new setback less than a month before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The former national athlete-still director of the CONADE-, you will have to return the retroactive payment to the Mexican diver, Alejandra Orozco Lozawho won his own lawsuit.

The judge, Celina Angélica Quintero Rico, head of the Seventeenth District Court for Administrative Matters of Mexico City, ruled in favor of the athlete who will carry the national banner in the summer competition.

After winning the protection, Ana Gabriela Guevara and the CONADE They will be required to pay the scholarship and incentives that correspond to the Olympic medalist Alejandra Orozco.

«Having done the above, carry out the granting of the scholarship and incentives, after evaluating the achievements made by the complaining party. The Justice of the Union Protects and Shelters Alejandra Orozco Lozain terms of what is set out in the sixth recital and for those elected specified in the seventh recital of this solution,” says the document.

This way Ale Orozco joins Gabriela Agundez, Jahir Ocampo, Kevin Berlin, Carolina Mendoza, Jose Angel Martinez and Randall Willars between the aquatic athletes who won the strike after suing the body that governs Ana Gabriela Guevara since 2018.

Alejandra Orozco Loza booked your ticket for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games next to Gaby Agúndez in it world of Fukuoka, Japan. Will look for the golden medal on the platform 10 meters individual and synchronized.

