He has also explained that the hospital transfer is due to “discovering the origin of this problem.”

Alejandra Martos, daughter of the artist Raphael, has assured that the speech problem for which the singer was admitted this Tuesday «it lasted very little and that soon he spoke with the ease as always,” according to statements to the program ‘And now Sonsoles’ collected by Europa Press.

Furthermore, Martos has assured that the singer’s hospital transfer is due to the fact that “we must discover what the origin is of that problem.”

The San Carlos Clinical Hospital, where Raphael was, issued a statement this Wednesday afternoon in which it discarded that the artist will enter the center because of a ictuswhile announcing the artist’s transfer to the 12 de Octubre Hospital “by his own will and that of his family.”

RTVE sources confirmed that Raphael was recording a special program of 'La revuelta' for Christmas when "he began to feel unwell and left on his own feet to take the ambulance.









On this Wednesday morning it was his wife, Natalia Figueroa, who reassured the media at the door of the hospital when declaring that the singer is “fine.”