On Wednesday, he was transferred to the 12 de Octubre Hospital for further testing. The decision to transfer was made by the artist and his family due to the “history of a transplant to which he was subjected at the aforementioned center.”

Raphael has been forced to cancel the two concerts he had planned to give in Madrid on December 20 and 21. A confirmation that came after the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid issued a medical report talking about the artist’s state of health. In the letter, they ruled out “a stroke as the cause of his hospital admission” and reported that, at the request of the artist and his family, he had been transferred to the 12 de Octubre University Hospital “given his history of a transplant that he underwent at the aforementioned center.” and for continued medical monitoring.

His relatives have been by his side at all times and have not hesitated to speak to the media since it emerged, last Tuesday night, that Raphael had been taken to the hospital due to a stroke during a recording for ‘La Revuelta. ‘. The last to give new details of the state in which the interpreter of ‘I am that one’ is. «It’s okay, everything is okay. A statement was released yesterday and it says it all. I have nothing more to say. Thank you very much,” Alejandra Martos, the singer’s daughter, said in conversation with Europa Press.