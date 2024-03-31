The relationship between Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao continues to make headlines in the Peruvian entertainment world. During the celebration of Said's birthday, the popular 'Rubia de Gamarra' surprised more than one person with a very special request addressed to her fiancé, while he was thinking about what he was going to wish for. The reality boy's reaction soon became the center of attention. Below, we tell you all the details of this curious moment that has generated a stir.

What curious request did Alejandra Baigorria make to Said Palao?

Said Palao He decided to celebrate his 31st birthday in the United States, with his fiancee Alejandra Baigorria And your daughter. During this celebration, the 'Rubia de Gamarra' did not hesitate to take advantage of the occasion to make a curious and special request to her boyfriend.

Through her social networks, the businesswoman was encouraged to share a video in which it is seen that in a restaurant they sing the emblematic 'Happy birthday' to Said and she makes a curious comment when he was going to blow out the candles.

“Wish… a little Said,” was Baigorria's particular request for Said, who managed to smile. Alejandra also wrote in this clip: “I'm intense, right?”

Is Alejandra Baigorria expecting a child from Said Palao?

Rumors about a possible pregnancy Alejandra Baigorria have circulated on social networks in recent days. This occurred after the Peruvian businesswoman placed a curious comment on some photographs shared from her recent trip to the United States.

Alejandra placed the number 4 and a heart emoji in some images in which only her boyfriend was seen Said Palao and his daughter. This publication generated rumors that the businesswoman is pregnant.

“Why 4? Are you pregnant, Ale?”, “4? Is the baby coming, Palao?” were some comments posted by Baigorria's followers, who has not confirmed whether she is in the sweet expectation. .

Alejandra Baigorria shared a curious publication on networks. Photo: Instagram/Alejandra Baigorria

Why doesn't Alejandra Baigorria wear her engagement ring?

After they got engaged during a trip to the Philippines in early 2024, Said Palao surprised by publicly demanding his Alejandra Baigorria for not using the ring he gave her at that special moment.

“Honey, where is the ring?… Before you told me: 'When is the ring due?', and now?” was the demand of Palao to Baigorria. In this regard, the businesswoman revealed the reason why she made the decision not to use it.

“You're like the people on Instagram who always want me to show the ring. And if I don't have it, they ask me what happened,” Alejandra said at first. “I can't go play sports with the ring… Don't bother me,” added the businesswoman.

How old is Alejandra Baigorria and how many years older than Said Palao?

Alejandra Baigorria He was born on September 8, 1988. Therefore, as of today, he is 35 years old. For her part, Said Palao He came into the world on March 30, 1993 and is 31 years old. There is an age difference of four years between them.