Alejandra Baigorria He came back to 'Esto es guerra' to be part of the host along with Renzo Schuller, Johanna San Miguel and Cristian Rivero. The businesswoman has surprised the program's followers with her skill, and she shows herself as she is by fighting for every point for the team she defends: the 'combatants'. In addition, Said Palao and Mario Irivarren have become protagonists of most of the confrontations due to the courage they show at each point. An event linked to these characters lit the flame in the last edition.

What did Alejandra Baigorria say to Said Palao?

Said Palao, who is part of the 'warriors' team, had been standing out in the competitions and, true to his style, celebrated with euphoria in front of the 'combatants'. This act did not please Alejandra Baigorria, so she did not remain silent and confronted him live.

“Said has gotten nervous because Mario Irivarren has already arrived,” he said. “Love, I dedicate the best time to you,” Palao responded to Baigorria, and she continued with a forceful message: “And I make you remember that here we are not love, here I am Alejandra Baigorria, the driver,” stressed the businesswoman. .

This comment upset Said Palao, but the popular 'Samurai' was able to get out of the moment by telling him: “For you, but for me you will always be my love”. These words not only generated laughter from Alejandra Baigorria, but also from the television hosts.

Why was Alejandra Baigorria upset with Michelle Soifer?

Disputes in the entertainment scene in Peru have taken a new turn towards the business sector. Alejandra Baigorria, recognized for her influence in the field of fashion and commerce in Gamarra, has responded to the recent statements of the singer Michelle Soifer, who has begun to venture into the world of textile fashion. The verbal confrontation between both personalities has escalated and has captured the attention of an audience that has shown diverse reactions.

Michelle Soifer, seeking to make a place for herself in this competitive market, confidently declared that she is the new 'queen of Gamarra', prompting a direct reaction from Baigorria. The experienced businesswoman and designer, with a solid track record in the well-known shopping district, was quick to highlight the differences in experience and professional careers between the two.

What did Michelle Soifer say about Alejandra Baigorria's collections?

After launching her establishment in the well-known Gamarra shopping center, Michelle Soifer proclaimed herself as the new fashion icon in the area and challenged Alejandra Baigorria's established position. “Get ready, Baigorria, Gamarra's blonde's time is up, now it's Gamarra's black-haired girl's time,” Soifer said during a television broadcast, hinting at a change in Gamarra's fashion direction and directly challenging the businesswoman. consecrated

Faced with these words, Alejandra Baigorria did not remain on the sidelines and, in her intervention on the program 'Mande qué mande', she revalidated her status as the 'Queen of Gamarra'. Baigorria emphasized her position citing her 15 years of experience and achievements in the textile field. “First, I want to congratulate you on your new business, but, dear Michelle, you would need 15 years in Gamarra to match me,” Baigorria pointed out.