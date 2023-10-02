Alejandra Jacinto, during the regional electoral campaign, last May, in Madrid. Claudio Alvarez

Another goodbye in Podemos. Alejandra Jacinto, who was Pablo Iglesias’ star signing for the 2021 regional elections, and who presented herself as a candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid last May, announced this Monday her departure from Podemos. “After a very intense period of parliamentary activity as a member of Unidas Podemos in the Madrid Assembly,” Jacinto wrote in a statement sent through her social networks, “and after the electoral processes of May and July of this year, “I have made the decision to return to my professional activity as a lawyer in the field of the right to housing within the framework of the defense of Human Rights.” Jacinto garnered 158,831 votes – 4.73% – in the last regional elections. In Madrid it is necessary to exceed the 5% threshold to enter the regional Parliament. In the last general elections, in July, Jacinto was the Housing spokesperson for Sumar, Yolanda Díaz’s party. Sources close to her assure that “for the moment” she will return exclusively to the legal profession.

“The current political situation contains elements of great complexity and difficult balances between the various identities that participate in the vocation for social change,” Jacinto has written. “In the near future, Podemos is going to undertake organizational and programmatic renewal processes that seem timely and necessary to me. Beyond the logical and necessary discrepancies that must exist in every organization, I consider that Podemos and all its people (militants, appreciated colleagues who work every day for a better society) continue to be one of the essential ingredients to make it possible. democratic advance in Spain”.

Daughter of a radio journalist and a State official, she made the leap into politics with Unidas Podemos in May 2021. Madrileña, 33 years old and with a three-year-old daughter, was the big surprise in the debate from Telemadrid. Jacinto studied Law and Political Science at the Autonomous University; a double degree that she completed in 2012 and that allowed her to immediately enter the world of work. “She told me that she was looking for an office to get started,” lawyer Javier Rubio, her first boss, told EL PAÍS two years ago. Jacinto had met him a few months before in a demonstration against Bankia’s preferred companies.

No one around him knows with certainty where Jacinto’s housing activism comes from. The Podemos candidate has not suffered any close eviction. Her trusted circle says that she has lived for rent in Lavapiés, Legazpi and Atocha. Of course, when she became independent 10 years ago, she had to return to her parents’ house because the landlord suddenly raised her rent.

Those who know Jacinto closely put 15-M as the start date of his activism. His parents are residents of the El Retiro park area. However, in this neighborhood there was hardly any debate about rents and mortgages. There were circles, but on other topics. Jacinto, who was 20 years old at the time, showed up one morning in 2011 in the Usera neighborhood, where he had been told that housing problems were a daily debate between neighbors and university students.

Upon arrival, the group began to ask the then law student as if she were a customer service phone number. “What is an abusive clause?” “My mother received this letter, what should I do?” All doubts were resolved. Nobody teaches the bureaucracy of housing.

In the Telemadrid debate, Jacinto starred in the golden minute. In the Health section, Jacinto showed the camera the book by Alberto Reyero, the former Minister of Social Policies, which under the title They will die undignified (KO Books) describes the evasions and coldness of the popular side in the Ayuso Government in the face of the death of 7,291 elderly people in nursing homes during the pandemic. Jacinto, at that moment of the debate, shows the book to the camera and leaves his lectern.

“As I don’t want her to continue hiding from the truth, I want to hand her the book,” he said, referring to the Madrid president. She helped, visibly nervous, anticipated. “No, I’m not begging you, don’t bring him near me. Don’t invade my space. Thank you”. Jacinto responded: “You are the one who has to read it.” And the image immediately went viral.

