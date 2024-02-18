Singer Alejandra Guzman arrived at the Mexico City International Airport and caused tension and unexpected scenes, Well, several reporters were physically attacked by her guaruras.

In several videos circulating on social networks, it can be seen that men who work for Alejandra Guzmán's security attacked journalists who were trying to interview her and who prevented them from doing so.

The event occurred on February 14 at the Mexico City Airport, Alejandra Guzmán heads off without stopping, Although journalists ask her to do so on several occasions, this generates tension and her sluts 'groping' various media outlets.

Alejandra Guzmán 'ARRASA' security personnel with journalists at CDMX Airport

Journalist Flor Rubio announces that in the incident they shot a cameraman from the program 'Ventaneando', as well as another from Telemundo, “and Alejandra Guzman We continued without trying to help our colleagues because she was protected,” says Flor Rubio.

Flor Rubio asks Alejandra Guzmán to change her attitude, Well, she should stop and show a different behavior in front of the press, who always supports her in all her events and press conferences that she calls.

In the aforementioned videos that are broadcast on television programs such as 'Hoy' and 'Sale el Sol', Alejandra Guzmán appears to be covered by two men.

A journalist is also seen yelling at one of the men not to push her, while he pushes her aside.

“What's wrong with them? Why do you treat the press like this? other reporters are heard shouting, while Alejandra Guzman He continues walking and does not interfere.

On the subject, at the moment Alejandra Guzmán, 56 years old, daughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán, It does not issue any press release or say anything on its social networks.

