Alejandra Guzmán joined the list of artists who have been affected by the coronavirus. His father confirmed through social networks that the famous Mexican singer tested positive to the disease recently.

The contagion would have occurred during the appearance of the interpreter of “Queen of hearts” and Enrique Guzman on the Mimi show on the last March 2. Just four days after that interview, the host of the space confirmed her diagnosis.

Thousands of people had expressed their concern for the rocker on different platforms, due to the long moment she shared with the Mexican personality on the set of TV Azteca.

However, the news was confirmed by his father on March 11. “Unfortunately it turned out positive”he wrote via Twitter.

Alejandra Guzman

So far, Alejandra Guzmán has not issued any statement. His millions of fans are waiting to learn more details about the Aztec star’s health.

Alejandra Guzmán already had suspicions of her contagion

After it was confirmed that the Mexican presenter Mimi was positive for coronavirus, the singer had already begun to feel some initial symptoms of the disease. According to her father, Alejandra Guzmán was worried about a severe headache.

“Alejandra is super worried. We went to the program a week ago, we saw Mimi, we were with her and now she has COVID-19. The worst of the case is that a little while ago I spoke with Alejandra and she told me that her head hurts a lot, ”Mr. Enrique told UnoTV.

