The name of Silvia Pinal always gives something to talk about, because he is one of the most admired figures of Mexican entertainment, recognized for his artistic career and always provokes all kinds of notes.

since his youth Silvia Pinal was able to attract the attention of the public in Mexico, the USA and other countriesbecause she had a unique beauty that, together with her talent, made her cross borders.

Doña Silvia Pinal, 'The Diva of Mexico', who is currently 92 years old, in recent years no longer appears in the world of entertainment, because for health reasons she retired little by little, however, the public always wants know about her.

Silvia Pinal with her daughter Sylvia Pasquel. Instagram photo

Silvia Pinal has achieved success, fame, fortune and in the latter he has been able to have a luxurious mansion in Mexico City that he had built years ago to his liking.

But, Which of Silvia Pinal's children would inherit her once she is gone? In an interview with the media in Mexico City, Sylvia Pasquel is questioned as to which of Silvia Pinal's children would be the heir to the luxurious mansion.

Sylvia Pasquel, eldest daughter of Silvia Pinal, and who is 74 years old, He responds that his mother Silvia Pinal's residence is huge and costs a lot to maintain, so surely his sister Alejandra Guzmán would be the one to keep it.

Silvia Pinal in her youth Photo from Instagram

Regarding enmities between brothers, Sylvia Pasquel comments that none of them are fighting or have problems, much less about the issue of Silvia Pinal's inheritance, since everyone knows that in due course everyone will have the part of the assets that her mother has indicated in her will.

