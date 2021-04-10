Some days ago Frida sofia, daughter of Alejandra Guzman, revealed that since the age of 5 he had been the victim of undue touching by his grandfather, the singer Enrique Guzmán.

Faced with this complaint, the Mexican interpreter spoke on behalf of the Guzmán family and decided that no statements will be made on the matter.

“We have been following the strange accusations made by Frida Sofía Guzmán in the media in recent weeks. We have chosen not to respond through the media, but rather letting Frida Sofía know that we love her, that we hope she will get the help to improve her mental health that she so clearly requires and that we are here with open arms, provided that any intention to clarify and reconcile is done in private and without the intention of exposing it to the media, “said the singer of” I was waiting for you, “through a statement.

“The statements of Enrique and Luis Enrique Guzmán made yesterday on the Ventaneando television program will be the only media statements of the family on this matter. We do not want to participate in this wave of gossip that is due to ‘concerned journalists’ taking advantage of Frida’s unfortunate situation, “he added.

Finally, Alejandra Guzmán specified that they will proceed by legal means if rumors continue to spread about this matter.

“The family is exploring the possibility of taking legal action against individuals and / or the media who make or have made baseless and defamatory disclosures in relation to this matter. There will be no more statements”, He asserted.

Frida Sofía denounces that she was a victim of abuse by Enrique Guzmán

Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter, Frida Sofía revealed that her grandfather, singer Enrique Guzmán, sexually assaulted her when she was a child.

“He was always very abusive. Look, I start to tremble because I have a lot to say about it. He was a very disgusting man, very abusive. I was scared. He did ugly things to me, ”she said through tears.

“I hate it. It is a crime ”, she also thought that she felt sick for believing that she was responsible for what happened.

Alejandra Guzmán, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.