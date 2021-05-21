The Guzmán Pinal family continues to cause controversy. A recent statement published by Alejandra Guzmán’s communications team denies the information provided by Enrique Guzmán and Pablo Moctezuma, who assured that the ‘queen of rock’ had withdrawn her daughter Frida Sofía from her will.

The influencer Frida Sofía had publicly denounced that her grandfather Enrique Guzmán exercised sexual violence on her when she was a child. In addition, the famous 29-year-old announced that she will take legal measures against the veteran singer, a situation that generated a new confrontation in the family of artists.

Through your pronouncement, Alejandra Guzman He stressed that the last time they spoke about the problems in his inner circle was a few weeks ago, in his interview with the Adela Micha program. The interpreter reaffirmed her support for her father and dismissed the claims of her daughter Frida Sofía, regarding her complaint of sexual abuse.

“Rockers, we would like to make it absolutely clear that almost everything you have read and the internet about Alejandra in recent weeks has little or no truth. In fact, since her interview with Adela Micha, Alejandra has not made any comments or taken action of any kind on family matters. Everything that has been published since then is pure invention, and in the majority it has not even remotely related to the truth ”, the text reads.

The singer of “My worst mistake” asked her fans to downplay the controversy surrounding her family and focus on supporting her musical career. Guzmán has been preparing his next virtual concert, which will take place on July 3.

Alejandra Guzmán, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.