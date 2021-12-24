This December 23 it was reported that Silvia Pinal had been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus. After the dissemination of the case, his daughter Sylvia Pasquel He spoke and gave an update on the health of the Mexican actress.

“When we arrived, my mother was in intensive care and they transferred her to a room. We went up to see her, she was very spirited, as always making her jokes. There the doctor came to tell us that the COVID-19 test had been positive. So they had to move it to a restricted area ”, He told in a conversation with the Hoy program.

“The doctor said that it came at the perfect time because the disease is just manifesting itself. He has his shots. We see her that she is very strong, that she is very well. The doctor considers that he is only going to go through the disease without any risk ”, he added.

Alejandra Guzmán informs that Silvia Pinal is undergoing tests to avoid complications

Previously, Silvia Pinal had been hospitalized due to urinary tract and pressure problems. For this reason, Alejandra Guzmán said that they are conducting tests on her mother to rule out any complications.

“My mommy also had pneumonia and that is why he has a fairly deep cough that they are going to treat him, but the best thing is that he has a very good clinical condition, he has a very strong heart. The truth is, he is responding well, his covid picture is mild, and I am sending him all that energy of love and positivity. Yesterday I was giving him kisses on the mouth and it works for me”, He detailed.

Silvia Pinal and Alejandra Guzmán Photo: broadcast

Silvia Pinal’s children undergo a covid test to rule out contagion

Sylvia Pasquel, Alejandra Guzmán and Luis Enrique underwent coronarivus discard tests because they had had contact with Pinal.

“Look, we just found out we don’t have covid. We are here with Omar, who is testing us right now. That makes us see that we are strong and very well ”, revealed Pasquel.