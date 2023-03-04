She is 20 years old and studies the Superior Degree of Characterization and Makeup. She loves dancing, especially modern and urban, but also reading poetry and plays that her grandfather wrote in her panocho.

-As a child I was elected lady of the Queen of the Orchard and it was the best experience of my life, since then I have waited with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm for the moment to present myself as a senior candidate.

-Where does the orchard tradition come from and what do you like the most?

-From my grandparents and my parents, who have always been involved in this world. But, above all, from my grandfather Pepe, who wrote poetry and plays in panocho and I really liked reading it. What I like the most is the folklore and gastronomy that we have.

-What does the orchard world bring to your life and what can you bring to it?

-Our folklore but, above all, learn about the traditions and customs of our ancestors in the orchard. As a farmer, I will try to ensure that this is not lost, making it known to future generations.

-What do you think these traditional festivities are missing to give them more momentum outside the Region of Murcia?

-Like the Burial of the Sardine this year it has had a representation in Genoa, which could be shown outside the Region or even Spain part of what the Spring Festivals are, in what refers to the Bando de la Huerta and traditions.

-What hobbies do you have?

-My biggest hobby is dancing. I have been practicing modern and urban for many years. In 2019, I formed a group with my friends and together we entered contests even outside the Region. But what I enjoy the most is dancing jota in my peña and going to performances, which I have been doing for as long as I can remember.