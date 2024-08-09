Paris.- Mexican Alejandra Estudillo finished in sixth place in the 3-meter individual springboard final, in her first participation in the Olympic Games.

The 19-year-old dreamed of an Olympic final and on her debut she entered the Top 6 in Paris 2024.

And doing so in an event that is not his specialty is doubly commendable: he is essentially a platform athlete, but in this edition of the Olympic Games he stood with gallantry from the 3-meter springboard.

Smiled with triumph, she knew what this achievement meant to her personally. China’s Yani Chang recognised her and other divers also applauded the Olympic debutant. A fourth dive that her coach celebrated energetically, as at the end of this round she was within the Top 5.

At the age of 9, he began diving at Deportivo Tultitlán, in the State of Mexico, then moved to the CDOM in the Mexican Olympic Committee and at the age of 14 he migrated to Nuevo León.

To cover the cost of the Olympic cycle due to the lack of a sports scholarship from Conade, Alejandra had to do raffles, rely on financial support from the Nuevo León Institute and the support of her parents.

Estudillo received a last-minute ticket due to the rearrangement of Olympic codes just days before the start of the Olympic Games and was the only Mexican finalist in this event. It is said that after the withdrawal of Alejandra Orozco, Estudillo will form the new duo with Gaby Agúndez, now from the 10-meter platform.