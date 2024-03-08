The edition of Miss World 2024 will have to Alejandra Díaz Lion as the representative of Mexico. This will be one of the most notable events in the field of beauty on an international level. This year, the pageant will be held in India, promising to amaze with its majesty and elegance.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Ariagny Daboin, the representative of Venezuela in Miss World 2024?

Who is Alejandra Díaz de León, representative of Mexico in Miss World 2024?

Alejandra Díaz de León is a young woman originally from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, who has stood out in the world of beauty for her grace, elegance and commitment to social causes. With a solid academic training in Language and LiteratureAlejandra has managed to combine her passion for beauty with her interest in education and social development.

What does Alejandra Díaz de León, representative of Mexico in Miss World 2024, do?

In addition to her participation in beauty pageants, Alejandra Díaz de León is founder of the Once Upon a Time foundation, dedicated to promoting reading among low-income children. Her commitment to this cause demonstrates her vocation for service and her desire to contribute to the well-being of her community.

YOU CAN SEE: These are the differences between the Miss Universe, Miss Grand and Miss World pageants

What contest has Alejandra Díaz de León, representative of Mexico in Miss World 2024, won?

Alejandra Díaz de León was crowned winner of the contest The Miss Globe in 2019, and has become the first Mexican to obtain this recognition. Her victory in this prestigious international competition gave her visibility and recognition at a national and international level to grow in the artistic environment.

How many times has Mexico won at Miss World and who were the queens of the pageant?

Mexico has obtained the title of miss World on three occasions. The Mexican queens who have won the Miss World crown are Rebecca Tamez in 1969, María del Rocío Guadalupe Díaz López in 1987 and Vanessa Ponce de Leon in 2018.

Alejandra Díaz de León seeks to win the Miss World 2024 crown. Photo: Instagram/Alejandra Díaz

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Victoria Disorbo, the US representative at Miss World 2024 and favorite for the crown?

When and how to watch Miss World 2024 live?

The contest Miss World 2024 will take place this Saturday, March 9 at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, India. Due to scheduling issues, Mexicothe broadcast It will be on Sunday, March 10 at 8:00 a.m., via SonyLIV. Don't miss the opportunity to follow Alejandra Díaz de León's participation in this exciting international beauty event.

With this extensive coverage on the representative of Mexico at Miss World 2024readers will be able to learn more about the career and achievements of Alejandra Díaz de León, as well as be informed about the details of the contest and how to follow it live.

#Alejandra #Díaz #León #representative #Mexico #World