20 of the 59 days that the electoral framework of the State of Mexico foresees to carry out the campaign for the election that will take place on June 4, the date on which more than 12 million people are summoned to the polls to elect its new governor, who will be Alejandra del Moralvisionary woman, exponent of the culture of effort and constant preparation, but above all of the sensitivity and dedication to service that this high responsibility requires.

She leads the broad electoral alliance that will translate into the first coalition government in Mexican history, being a guarantee of the checks and balances that are required to govern in democracy and yield results, inaugurating a new stage in favor of the population.

Politics educated in the classroom and hardened in the public square, Alejandra del Moral She has an unblemished track record.

As a legislator, municipal president, servant in the local and federal public administration, and party leader, the native of Cuautitlan Izcalli he knows the geography and population of his State, he has traveled all the neighborhoods and listened to the people, he knows the problems that keep mothers up at night, he shares the desires of the youth of Mexico, he is aware of the effort and tenacity of the parents , respects and supports the elderly and is determined to promote people with disabilities.

She is a guarantee of inclusion, temperance, unity, capacity and resolution to make the decisions that the Mexico state needs.

This became clear during the debate that took place on April 20, when Mexican society listened to the ideas, approaches and proposals that the PRI-PAN-PRD-PANAL candidate has built based on her experience, knowledge and State vision.

That is the objective of the electoral debates: that the citizens know what the candidates are made of, what their ideas are and how they are going to carry them out, and after the Mexican debate it became evident that the winner is Alejandra del Moral.

Representative of a new political generation, Alejandra del Moral is capable of uniting those who are different with a single purpose: to govern well.

Mexican democracy is pleased and, with it, national democracy, because talent, ability and vision cannot be bought or borrowed, they are forged, and Alejandra del Moral is prepared to lead Mexico state to better stages of development, growth and well-being.

