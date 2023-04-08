This week the only two candidates for governor of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gomez. of BrunettePT and Green Party, and the PRI Alejandra del Moral, they started their campaigns in search of the vote of the people of Mexico. In that sense, the former mayor of Cuautitlán Izcalli carries as its flag the reconciliation with the voters.

Through their social networks, Del Moral has begun publishing his various proposals and campaign promises, making emphasis in what “reconciliation is stronger than polarization”looking for the citizens to see it as the best option to govern the Mexico state.

In his Twitter account, for example, there are several messages that he has published with this characteristic phrase, so everything indicates that it will be his “battle motto” to be able to beat her adversary, the morenista and teacher Delfina Gomez.

According to Alejandra del Moral, this campaign will follow the “route of reconciliation”, since Delfina Gómez has affirmed that the State of Mexico comes from “100 years of corruption” and disagreement with previous governments in charge of the Revolutionary Party Institutional (PRI).

The Route of Reconciliation has already begun! We come to unite Mexican families, to put polarization aside and form a team so that everyone can get ahead ”, he affirmed in a tweet.

In this “route of reconciliation”, Alejandra del Moral points out that “she will win these elections for the State of Mexico” and that she is ready and willing to achieve the change that the entity needs, since she will defend everything that the PRI has achieved together to Mexican families.

Being governor means uniting Mexican families, proposing solutions to their needs, and teaming up to get ahead. Reconciliation is more powerful than polarization!” she reiterated in another tweet.

The candidate of the “Va por el Estado de México” coalition, made up of PAN, PRI, PRD and Nueva Alianza, asks the people of Mexico to be times of reconciliation with the party that has seen her develop as a politician, in addition to being the one that It has given to the last governors of this entity such as Arturo Montiel (1999-2005), Enrique Peña Nieto (2005-2011), Eruviel Ávila (2011-2017) and Alfredo del Mazo (2017-2023).