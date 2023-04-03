In the first minutes of today, the Candidates for the Government of the State of Mexico began their campaigns in their respective homelands and accompanied by partisan leaders.

Delfina Gomezfrom the Morena-PT-PVEM coalition, began in Texcocodemarcation that governed between 2013 and 2015, while Alejandra del Moralof the PAN-PRI-PRD-Panal alliance, began in Cuautitlan Izcallidemarcation that governed between 2009 and 2012.

“From the first minute of this Monday, in my dear Texcoco, we started this project for the transformation of the State of Mexico. We are millions of women and men who want a profound change and together we are going to achieve it,” Delfina Gómez wrote in her networks. social.

The morenista begins her second run for the governorship of the State of Mexico under totally different conditions than in 2017, since she has the support of the President of the Republic, 22 governors and a party whose priority will be to wrest the most populous state in the country from the PRI. country.

The candidate hopes that the 55 percent in electoral preferences will be maintained or increased.

Delfina Gómez started in her homeland, Texcoco, with a walk of 500 meters towards the Municipal Garden. He faces a weakened PRI, as well as a governor Alfredo del Mazo, far from his party.

In the other side, Alejandra del Moral, PRI standard bearer, presented her campaign in the Cuautitlán Izcalli Sculpture Parkwhere she was Mayor between 2009 and 2012 and deputy between 2021 and 2022.

“The long-awaited moment has arrived and from the first moment of this April 3, I give you my word that we will not stop until we have the majority record. We are going to win, for my children and for your children! I am ready to be the governor of the State of Mexico.”, she wrote on her Twitter account.

In her speech, she presented herself as the candidate of the non-partisan citizens and offered to be the “Governor of reconciliation”. The challenge for both candidates will be to increase the number of voters, since participation has reached 53 percent.