In the conclusions of the second electoral debate between Alejandra del Moralcoalition candidate ‘It goes through the State of Mexico’ and the representative of Brunette, Delfina Gomezthe PRI took the opportunity to compare again the proposals of both.

On the one hand, he accused the morenista of only having proposals based on a political ideology, resentment and division, as well as accusing her of being improvised and unable to comply with her proposals, while del Moral assured that he believes in the inclusion of all as the solution and we can unite to solve the problems.

“From their side we hear improvisation, lack of preparation. From our part they are informed proposals, above all focused on giving them results. The proposals are important, but the ability to carry them out is what will make the difference in your day to day”, commented.

He also highlighted the states of the Republic in which his administration changed to Morena, in which he pointed out that there is an increase in insecurity: “It is time to speak clearly and speak things as they are. Where Morena arrives, things get worse, because Morena is the change that destroys. If you don’t believe me, ask the people who live in Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Colima, there you will realize the truth.”

By way of conclusion, he asked the inhabitants of the State of Mexico to decide in the next elections for the future of their children, the future of their family, their own and to decide which governor they want to take the reins of this state for the next six years, in addition to questioning Delfina Gómez about whether she will respect the result of the election.

For her part, the Morena candidate boasted her tour of 90 municipalities in the entity with 13 days to go before the vote: “We have talked with many Mexicans with a look of hope and determination to change the situation in the State of Mexico, in addition to collect proposals to continue strengthening the project,” he said.

As for the advantage he has in the polls for June 4, he commented that it is not only about the numbers, but about living with the Mexican population: “It’s not just the polls, it’s seeing the people, feeling to the people, and there you realize that we are going super re that you well”.

Given this, he asked his supporters to redouble their efforts to follow the path of change: “We have to defend what has cost us so much, which is the possibility of seeing a change in our State of Mexico and denounce what we can see as irregular actor, defend our right to cast our vote”.

Finally, he took a sample of the ballot in which Mexicans will cast their vote in the elections and pointing to the logos of the other parties, he accused them of corruption one after the other and asked the population to choose dignity.”

“That they do not threaten us, that they do not buy us with water tanks that they are giving, that they do not threaten us that they are going to remove the support, on the contrary, we are going to strengthen and increase it. That is why I ask you to make that choice of dignity ” commented Delfina Gómez.