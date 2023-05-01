Related news



The book to which De Rojas refers is ‘King Corp., the untold empire of Juan Carlos I’, by the journalists José María Olmo and David Fernández, which includes a passage about a supposed secret daughter of King Juan Carlos, who different The media indicated that it could be De Rojas, 39 years old and daughter of the aristocrat Rosario Palacios, who died in 2016, and that she was married to Eduardo de Rojas, fifth Count of Montarco, who died in 2005. The advance was made by ‘El Confidencial’, where Olmo works, which revealed that Alejandra was born after King Felipe VI and that although she grew up ignoring the identity of her father, when she found out “she chose to continue acting as if the news had never reached her ears.”

King Juan Carlos himself, in a statement also through EFE, explained on Friday, 24 hours after the publication, that “out of respect for the truth and honor” of the people affected, he was forced to deny this information ” rejecting and condemning as false everything that has been published in relation to this invented matter.

“I absolutely deny having had any love affair with Mrs. Rosario Palacios (RIP) and consequently having had a daughter with her,” stressed the former head of state.