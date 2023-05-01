Alejandra de Rojas, whom different media pointed out last week as the supposed “secret daughter” of Juan Carlos I, has “categorically” denied being a descendant of the former head of state, through a statement sent this Monday to the Efe agency. The note comes three days after the one that the emeritus king himself released on Friday, in which he also denied having had a relationship with De Rojas’s mother and, therefore, that they could have had a daughter in common. The very dissemination of this note by the emeritus to talk about his private life was an unusual event.

In his first public pronouncement since the rumors started following the publication of the book King Corp., the untold empire of Juan Carlos IDe Rojas states: “Given the news published last week as a preview of a book that is trying to be published shortly, and the endless news published in the press, radio, television and social networks about me, I am forced to deny emphatically my status as the ‘secret daughter’ of King Juan Carlos, as well as all the comments made about alleged special treatment received during my childhood or youth, due to that false status”.

“The news that has been published has no foundation and causes almost irreparable damage to my entire family and of course to myself, for which reason I reserve the right to take legal action against the authors and propagators of the same,” he adds. . Likewise, he reiterates his admiration and gratitude to his parents, now deceased, to whom he says he owes everything “and whose honor is safe for all who knew them.”

Last week, and based on the revelations contained in the book by journalists José María Olmo and David Fernández, about a supposed secret daughter of King Juan Carlos, various media outlets speculated that it could be De Rojas, daughter of the aristocrat Rosario Palacios, who died in 2016. Palacios was married to Eduardo de Rojas, 5th Count of Montarco, who died in August 2005.

On Friday, King Juan Carlos denied having had a relationship outside of his marriage with the aristocrat Rosario Palacios, as various media outlets have pointed out in recent days, and “consequently having had a daughter with her.” Also in statements to Efe, the emeritus king explained that, “out of respect for the truth and honor” of the people affected, he is forced to deny this information “rejecting and condemning as false everything that has been published in relation to this fabricated affair”.

“I absolutely deny having had any love affair with Mrs. Rosario Palacios (RIP) and consequently having had a daughter with her,” stressed the former head of state. Sources from the Casa del Rey had already denied on Thursday to the same agency having knowledge that King Juan Carlos had a secret daughter, as stated in various journalistic reports.