The president of the Argentine Association of Actors and Actresses, Alejandra Darín, also sister of the famous Ricardo Darín, died at the age of 62, as reported this Wednesday by the organization she led.

“It is with immense sadness that we say goodbye to our dear colleague Alejandra Darín, president of the Argentine Association of Actors and Actresses. With a career as an actress spanning more than half a century in theater, film and TV, she also stood out for her tireless defense of the rights of our artistic collective and its deep social sensitivity,” stated the association.

Alejandra Darín was affiliated with the Association since 1973 and presided over it since 2011.

His colleagues thanked “his fight, his unwavering commitment and his fortitude in the face of every adversity” in the statement.

They also highlighted that “It was an example of dedication, camaraderie, and love” for the acting profession and cultural workers and that, “in the most complex moments, he knew how to defend the values” of the union with enormous courage.

“His legacy inspires and strengthens us to continue building a future of rights, peace and dignity, with memory. Your fight and your ethics will be our flag in the union task“, they indicated, to also affirm: “We will continue your task, honoring your values, your dignity and your commitment.”

The actress He worked on more than 50 fiction productions for televisionamong them, Sweet Ana, a voice on the phone, The strange lady, Light corner, We are of flesh, someone who loves me, They are loves, Us and fears, Polithief, nine moons, High comedy, 24 hours, No conviction, Half foul, The lioness, Truth consequence and For that palpitating.

His film work includes movies Sammy and me, a minute of silence, Neither God, nor boss, nor husband, Oblivion either Short stories VI.

His extensive theatrical work includes titles such as A report on the banality of love, land of fire, a wrong man, Copenhagen, The book of Ruth, family code, To the left of the oak, Scalabrini Ortiz, Those of Barranco, Crime and punishment, The gospel of Evita, Moscow and Splinters.

Alejandra Darín was born on June 19, 1962 and He had two children, Antonia and Fausto..