The president of the Argentine Association of Actors and Actresses, Alejandra Darín, also sister of the famous Ricardo Darín, died at the age of 62, the organization she led reported this Wednesday. «With immense sadness we say goodbye to our dear colleague Alejandra Darín, president of the Argentine Association of Actors and Actresses. With a career as an actress spanning more than half a century in theater, film and TV, she also stood out for her tireless defense of the rights of our artistic collective and her deep social sensitivity,” the association stated.

Alejandra Darín had been affiliated with the Association since 1973 and had presided over it since 2011. Her colleagues thanked “her fight, her unwavering commitment and her fortitude in the face of every adversity” in the statement. They also highlighted that “he was an example of dedication, camaraderie, and love” for the acting profession and cultural workers and that, “in the most complex moments, he knew how to defend the values” of the union with enormous courage.

«His legacy inspires us and strengthens us to continue building a future of rights, peace and dignity, with memory. Their struggle and their ethics will be our flag in the union’s work,” they indicated, also stating: “We will continue your task, honoring your values, your dignity and your commitment.”

The actress worked in more than 50 fiction productions for television, including ‘Dulce Ana’, ‘A Voice on the Telephone’, ‘The Strange Lady’, ‘Rincón de Luz’, ‘De Carne Somos’, ‘Someone Who I love you’, ‘They are loves’, ‘We and our fears’, ‘Poliladron’, ‘Nine moons’, ‘High comedy’, ‘The 24 hours’, ‘Without condemnation’, ‘Media lack’, ‘The lioness’, ‘Truth consequence’ and ‘For that palpitating’.