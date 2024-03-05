The rivalry in the Peruvian entertainment world has taken a new direction, this time in the business field. Alejandra Baigorria, a recognized figure in the fashion and commerce environment in Gamarra, has responded to the comments of the singer Michelle Soifer, who has recently ventured into the textile business. The discussion between both personalities has escalated and attracted the attention of the public, who have reacted in various ways.

Michelle Soifer, trying to make a place for herself in the same market, boldly proclaimed to be the new 'queen of Gamarra', which generated an immediate response from Baigorria. The businesswoman and designer, with a consolidated career in the commercial district, was quick to point out the differences in experience and careers between the two.

What did Michelle Soifer say about Alejandra Baigorria's clothing brands?

Michelle Soifer, after opening her store in the Gamarra commercial emporium, called herself the new fashion reference in the area and challenged the status of Alejandra Baigorria. “Hold on Baigorria, no longer blonde from Gamarra, but black from Gamarra”declared Soifer in a television appearance, in addition to hinting at a new era in Gamarra's fashion world and directly challenging the well-known businesswoman.

What did Alejandra Baigorria respond to Michelle Soifer?

Alejandra Baigorria did not remain silent in the face of Soifer's provocations. During an appearance on the program “Mande Quien Mande”, the businesswoman reaffirmed her title as the 'Queen of Gamarra'. Baigorria based her statement on her 15 years of experience and success in the textile sector. “First, congratulate her on her entrepreneurship, but dear Michelle, for you to catch up with me, you have 15 years left in Gamarra,” expressed Baigorria and highlighted the gap in experience between them. Likewise, Baigorria took advantage of the cameras to present his latest jeans designs, in order to demonstrate his constant innovation and presence in the industry.

Was Alejandra Baigorria upset with Mario Hart?

The textile businesswoman also decided to respond firmly to Mario Hart about the photographs she publishes working in the Gamarra commercial emporium. “But, Mario, not just a photo, I have really carried my bag, until now I always carry the photo. Oh, of course, to remember,” said Alejandra Baigorria.

This is what Alejandra Baigorria's store in Gamarra looked like when she started on television

During her time on the now-defunct reality show “Combate,” Alejandra Baigorria had the opportunity to participate in a brief and entertaining section for ATV's renowned morning show, “Hello everyone,” a decade ago.

The 'fighter' section was called “Ale en Gamarra” and focused on visiting various locations in the aforementioned commercial emporium. In one of the episodes, the businesswoman decided to display the products available in her establishment.