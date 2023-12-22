Alejandra Baigorria and Onelia Molina They have a rivalry that, it seems, goes beyond the set of 'This is war'. Night after night, during the broadcasts of the competition program, they take part in different discussions and one of them led Onelia to accuse the 'Gringa de Gamarra' of aggression. Given this, Baigorria did not remain silent and hinted that he would report her.

What happened to Alejandra Baigorria and Onelia Molina?

In an interview with Más Espectáculos, Alejandra Baigorria rejected the claims of Onelia Molina, denying any aggression that caused the injury, as Onelia assured. “TMy lawyers are going to see all of that because there are very important and strong points., I was very surprised and upset. “I'm not going to waste my time talking, the measures are going to be taken in another way, I have an image,” she assured.

She also stated that she has never had a similar problem during her participation as a reality girl: “I have competed 11 years of my life with many competitors and I have never had any problem. I have ruptured a tendon and I have never blamed it on anyone,” she said.

How old is Onelia Molina and how old is Alejandra Baigorria?

She is a model of 23 years old who was born in the city of Arequipa. For her part, Alejandra Baigorria was born on September 8, 1988. Currently, he has 35 yearsthat is to say, The businesswoman is 12 years older than Onelia.

Why do Alejandra Baigorria and Onelia Molina get along badly?

It is not known exactly the reasons that led the models to have a quite marked rivalry.but what is true is that both have been protagonists of multiple live fights, some leading to blows and even tears and, apparently, complaints.

