A few days ago, Alejandra Baigorria suffered a decompensation in This is War, which caused her to have a severe fall while competing in a duel against Karen Dejo. Therefore, the businesswoman decided to go to the doctor for an evaluation because lately she felt that she was agitated a lot during the circuits, as she mentioned.

That is why the model decided to share with all her followers what the doctors have told her about her current state of health.

“Everything is a process that takes days for the whole situation. What the doctors tell me is that I overextend myself ”, He indicated.

Likewise, the EEG member explained that she has been recommended to take a break. However, due to his character and temperament, he has decided to remain in competition.

“I’m training a lot, that’s exactly why. I’m trying too hard instead of taking the time it must take (your recovery). But my character does not allow me, so there we are in a dilemma with the doctor, and trying to do the things that he allows me and that he does not, “he said.

“The moment I feel like I have to stop, I’m going to stop. For not stopping is that they start to give me these things (decompensation) I do not want a faint or something like that that can alarm my relatives or the people on the set (of EEG) ”, Mentioned Alejandra Baigorria.

Alejandra Baigorria, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.