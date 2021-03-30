Said Palao He celebrated his 28th birthday with Alejandra Baigorria, who dedicated a romantic message to him through Instagram. Both enjoyed a beautiful moment in the reality boy’s house, where more members of his family were also present.

In the publication of the social network, a photograph is observed that shows the couple hugging behind the decoration of the table. “Happy birthday, my love”, begins the dedication of the businesswoman.

“Such a good, hard-working man who always helps everyone, with such a good heart and full of dreams for which you work day and night, people know that … I am happy by your side,” added the member of This is war.

Later, Alejandra Baigorria assured that she admires Said Palao’s temperament. “I learn a lot and I admire your calm and patience for everything. Things happen at the right time and it is God who fixes it and puts things as they should be ”, he mentioned.

Alejandra Baigorria

“Happy Birthday love. I am happy to give you this beautiful gift so that you know a beautiful place you have never been to … they will be memories that will remain in your heart. I adore you! ”, Ends the message from the Gamarra businesswoman.

For its part, Said Palao thanked Alejandra Baigorria for organizing the birthday surprise.

