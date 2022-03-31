More in love than ever! Alexandra Baigorria moved her followers on social networks by dedicating a tender message, accompanied by a series of photos, to her boyfriend Austin Palau. The ‘Rubia de Gamarra’, who recently starred in a funny encounter with Rodrigo González, He did not miss his partner’s birthday and captured his love on the platforms.

Through her Instagram account, Alejandra Baigorria celebrated Said Palao’s birthday with tender words. As is known, the relationship between the businesswoman and the member of “This is war” is considered one of the strongest in the world of Peruvian entertainment.

“Happy Birthday my love. May there be thousands more together, growing and achieving all our dreams and goals. I love you a lot. The trust we have in each other, the freedom and communication that we give each other in this relationship is wonderful. I love you”, he wrote in the description of two images. In one of them, the youngest daughter of the athlete appeared.

Last publication by Alejandra Baigorria dedicated to Austin Palao. Photo: Instagram

In addition, the reality boy uploaded a series of videos in which it is seen that Alejandra and more of her friends celebrated this special date with a lunch. Characters like Fabio Agostini and Facundo González also caught the attention of netizens.

Previously, Said and Hugo, who had their birthday on the same day, celebrated with several of their companions from “This is war”. The video went viral on networks, as it strengthened the rumors that the members of the program tend to keep their circle quite exclusive.

Alejandra Baigorria is already part of Said Palao’s family

Another highly commented moment on the platforms was the dance between Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao’s grandmother at a family party. The recording surprised more than one netizen, since it could be seen that both sang “I don’t want to lose you” while the lady hugged the businesswoman.