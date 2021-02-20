The businesswoman Alejandra Baigorria she was excited about the pregnancy of Natti Natasha. As it is recalled, the singer announced publicly, at the Lo Nuestro Awards, that she is in sweet waiting.

Through her social networks, the member of This is war shared a message in which he expresses his pride in the life story of the urban artist; In addition, it highlights their struggle and perseverance.

“The immense desire to be a mother could do everything … Pure admiration. She could not have children, but when the desire is greater than everything, she can “, wrote Baigorria in Instagram.

“A woman who is truly a warrior of life is going to read her case,” added the Gamarra businesswoman.

Alejandra Baigorria’s message about Natti Natasha. Photo: capture / Instagram

Natti Natasha is expecting her first baby

As it is remembered, the interpreter of “Criminal” publicly revealed her pregnancy in the 33rd edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards. Hours before the show, during a Live, the young woman left some signs of the news that she was going to share with her fans.

Following this, she shared her joy in a series of posts on Instagram. “The gift of my fans around the world and the immense blessing that God has given me to be a mother with a man I love,” she wrote.

“The happiness that I feel in my heart is priceless. Now to continue working triple for the princess or the prince who is on the way, who already has the best fans in the world, “added the urban music artist.

Natti Natasha confirms pregnancy. Photo: capture / Instagram

