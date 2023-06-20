He got upset! Alejandra Baigorria unleashed his fury on Raul Carpenathe member of “This is war” who was recently supported by the cameras of “Love and Fire” when he kissed Ducelia Echevarría. The popular blonde grabbed the microphone after the reality boy was upset by the suggestive images he starred in with the ex of his friend and partner Piero Arenas She said that she was not one to judge him, but that she was not going to allow them to “stain her work”, because this ampay allowed users to say that this romance was armed.

What happened to Raúl Carpena and Alejandra Baigorria?

Alejandra Baigorria showed her discomfort and attacked Raul Carpenawith whom he has clashed on more than one occasion due to his “childish” attitudes. “If at some point I saw you acting badly and when I came here I attacked you in some way or pointed at you, it was because I saw something wrong in you and I now believe that I was not wrong. (…) Don’t stain everyone’s work here,” he said.

The reality boy defended himself against the reality girl’s accusations and revealed that Alejandra had told him that her hostile attitude towards him was “pure show”. “You have to keep the masks and say things as they are and you told me hey it’s pure show, don’t get upset and I have nothing against you”he expressed and the “Gamarra blonde” confronted him saying that he was a liar.

Will Alejandra Baigorria leave “This is war”?

Alejandra Baigorria tired of the accusations of Raul Carpena By indicating that she had told him that everything was armed, she warned the production by leaving “This is war.” “I am not going to allow this to production or this boy is leaving or I am leaving because he is not going to leave me like a clown saying that we are like that. This boy needs five locain pills or he goes back to dancing sailor“, she said before leaving the set, enraged.

