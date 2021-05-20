Alejandra Baigorria He worried his fans when he suffered a decompensation in the recent broadcast of This is war, last May 19. The combatant said she could not breathe, so she was treated urgently.

As could be seen in the images of the program, the competitor could not finish one of the circuits and fell to the ground suddenly.

After this event, the Peruvian businesswoman spoke and told details in America shows about her state of health.

“ I went through an illness and it is costing me too much. I train every day, but my heart rate goes up to 191, which, speaking with the doctors, is not normal, it is not well, being a sportsperson ”, said Baigorria.

“ My horrible chest closes I have no air, I have no strength. I had already raised the topic of hemoglobin, but let’s see what happens now. Maybe I made it worse or I’m forcing something that I shouldn’t be, ”added Said Palao’s girlfriend.

Alejandra Baigorria cries when she returns to the Combatants

The Gamarra businesswoman experienced an uncomfortable moment when she had to return to the group of Combatants. The decision was made by Yaco Eskenazi, who had to choose between her or Melissa Loza.

After his announcement, she burst into tears and regretted the choice. “I don’t want you to misinterpret my tears, but I want to explain why (she is crying). It’s not that I don’t want to be in the Combatants, I don’t want them to feel that, on the contrary, now I’m going to make a promise like I did before, ”he said through tears.

“I leave with a hurt heart, I do love the Warriors, I raised the glass with them, but now I have to fight with the combatants ”, he declared.

