The friendship of Mario Irivarren and Alejandra Baigorria goes back to the time of the ‘Combate’ program, in which both were participants and teammates. At that time, Irivarren confessed that he was in love with the textile businesswoman, but she rejected him because she still had feelings for Mario Hart. However, later, the two managed to overcome their differences and maintain a good relationship of friendship and respect. As the years went by, that friendly bond grew stronger, to the point that they supported each other in their personal and professional projects. Unfortunately, currently, they have decided to distance themselves due to unusual reasons.

Why did Alejandra Baigorria and Mario Irivarren distance themselves?

In the last edition of ‘This is war’, Alejandra Baigorria had a strong fight with Onelia Molina in one the competitions for a tough entrance. The blonde didn’t hold anything back and attacked the warrior. In addition, she took advantage of the microphone to announce that she no longer speaks with the popular ‘Calavera Coqueta’.

“She (Onelia) complained, they made a mess of me along with Mario. Global scandal. When I go hard they complain, so now I avoid it so as not to have problems with Mario or her, because I no longer talk to Mario thanks to that problem (because of Onelia). I was respecting the problem that existed, which cost me a friendship. “I earned an enmity with Mario, who is 11 years old and I have been friends with him,” said Alexandra.

What did Onelia Molina say about Mario Irivarren after ampay?

A few months ago, the competitor of ‘This is war’ Onelia Molina was supported by the cameras of ‘Amor y Fuego’ along with Mario Irivarren. When approached by the reporter of said program, she did not want to provide many details, but she complimented the reality boy: “Excuse me, but I can’t testify, you know, I can’t talk, but Mario is an incredible person, I can only tell you that. , sorry”.

