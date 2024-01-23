Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao were encouraged to take the next step in their relationship and got engaged during a trip to the Philippines at the beginning of January of this year. Now, the reality boy and the businesswoman have surprised more than one by starring in a particular scene, since she was not wearing her engagement ring. In this regard, the popular 'Rubia de Gamarra' publicly explained why she decided not to use her ring. Below, we tell you all the details.

Why doesn't Alejandra Baigorria wear her engagement ring?

Said Palao He surprised his followers by publicly complaining to his girlfriend Alejandra Baigorria for not wearing the engagement ring he gave her in the Philippines.

“Love, where is the ring?… Before you told me: 'The ring is due when?', and now?” was the claim of Palao to Baigorria. After that, the businesswoman revealed the curious reason why she made the decision not to use it.

“You're like the people on Instagram who always want me to show the ring. And if I don't have it, they ask me what happened,” he said at first.

“I can't go play sports with the ring… Don't bother me,” added the popular 'Rubia de Gamarra'.

How much would Alejandra Baigorria's engagement ring have cost?

After the announcement of the commitment between Alejandra BaigorriaandSaid Palaothe program 'Love and fire'He asked a specialist how much the ring that the reality boy gave to the businesswoman would have cost to consecrate his love.

“If it were a carat and a half and depending on the characteristics, color, clarity and all that, it would have cost between 15,000 and 20,000 dollars for the diamond alone,” pointed out the specialist. According to the report, Palao would have spent approximately $21,000.

