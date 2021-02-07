In early 2021, Alejandra Baigorria attended the wedding of Said Palao’s mother. Now, the members of This is War have taken one more step in their relationship by starting to live together and thus spend the quarantine period together, which will be in force in Peru until next Sunday, February 14.

The model and businesswoman provided details about how both have been developing their daily activities during confinement. “We are going through the quarantine together. We take turns, one day he cooks and the other I cook. Now we are on a diet and starting to train because we had thrown ourselves away for two months, eating pizza, hamburgers, without training, ”he declared before the cameras of América Espectáculos.

Alejandra Baigorria was very happy because, according to what she said, she and Said Palao understand each other very well, so they do not usually have discussions in their coexistence.

“Spending the quarantine together is a type of coexistence and it is difficult because suddenly one is more disorderly than the other, but the truth is that we get along so well that we do not fight over anything,” said the EEG competitor, who overcame her fear to the heights by parachuting.

Said Palao asks Alejandra Baigorria to be his girlfriend

In mid-January, Alejandra Baigorria revealed that Said Palao asked her to be his girlfriend during a parachute flight. In the video he shared on Instagram, the reality boy appears in the air and shows the palms of his hands with the question “Do you want to be with me?”

“The pictures say it all. They are six months by your side without pressure, without looking to the side, living what is ours, being happy and without titles, “wrote the businesswoman, along with her publication.

Alejandra Baigorria, latest news:

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.