Alejandra Baigorria surprised all her followers by telling them that she was forced to close some of her stores due to the pandemic of the COVID-19.

For the Day of the Entrepreneur, through her social networks, the reality girl sent a message of encouragement to all the people who are trying to run a business.

“HAPPY ENTREPRENEUR’S DAY! This day is as special for me as it is for each of the Peruvians who in this time we have had to reinvent ourselves a thousand times and continue to fight against everything and against everyone ”, wrote on his official Instagram account.

Likewise, the businesswoman assured that having a business is not easy but it gives satisfaction when seeing the results.

“I know it is not easy to be an entrepreneur, but I also know that it is satisfying to be able to see every little progress and achievement of our daily effort,” the publication reads.

“I can tell you better than anyone what it is to stay down… to go up to have and not to have… to go into debt… close stores like I just did, but what I never did was GIVE UP … I always look for what positive thing I can bring out and how I can get up, and that is what it means to be an ENTREPRENEUR. Nobody tells you that, you live that … I love you and I just want to tell you to continue, to fight. Come on, MY ENTREPRENEURS ”, expressed Alejandra Baigorria.

