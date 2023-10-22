Some days ago, Aleska Zambrano, Said Palao’s ex-partner expressed her annoyance against the reality girl Alejandra Baigorria for mentioning his daughter in an interview for the program ‘Mande qué mande’. In that space, the nicknamed ‘Rubia de Gamarra’ defended her partner from her criticism for the acquisition of her new apartment and maintained that he “sacrificed himself for her girl to get her into the best school.” . This caused great annoyance to the minor’s mother, who made a public complaint to ‘Ale’. Given this, the businesswoman spoke out.

What did Said Palao’s ex-partner say about Alejandra Baigorria?

Through their social networks, Aleska Zambrano, Said Palao’s ex-partner sent a message against Alejandra Baigorria for his statements on national television in which he mentions his daughter.

“What a way to want to air things that don’t concern you. Whether or not he is in the best or worst school is irrelevant, and something that I always try to take care of as much as I can. It bothers me too much because it is the second time that it is spoken freely and at a national level as if it were something so light (…) You have to have a lot of judgment to talk about such private topics (…) I hope it is not repeated for the future. well-being and safety of my daughter,” were the words of Aleska Zambrano.

Aleska Zambrano was upset with Alejandra Baigorria for exposing private data in front of cameras. Photo: Instagram capture/Aleska Zambrano See also Prince Harry wants his father and brother 'back'

What did Alejandra Baigorria respond to the claim of Said Palao’s ex-partner?

Alejandra Baigorria was consulted by a reporter from the program ‘Amor y fuego’ about the extensive statement she published Aleska Zambrano, Said Palao’s ex-partner, on her social networks, in which she gives him a ‘slap on the wrist’ for exposing her daughter’s privacy. In this regard, the ‘Rubia de Gamarra’ responded clearly and forcefully.

“I only mentioned a good school, but I don’t want to talk about it to avoid problems; in truth, it’s their issue,” he pointed Baigorria.