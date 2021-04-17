Alejandra Baigorria has shown herself on her social networks with a downcast appearance. Her followers did not take long to notice the face of the reality girl and began to ask her about her health.

When in doubt, the Gamarra businesswoman has made it known publicly that she has recently had thyroid, bodybuilding and hormone problems. This condition prevents her from exercising, since her muscles do not allow it.

“I have a medical problem with my thyroid, with my hormones. I am on a different diet, (…) I am without muscles, “he explained. Baigorria on their Instagram stories.

The former member of ‘Los guerreros’ has published a series of videos to explain her current condition and how it affects her emotionally because it prevents her from continuing the routine to which she is accustomed.

“I am depressed, I hope that soon my doctor will discharge me from doing sports because it will be difficult for me to return,” was one of his publications.

His absence from the reality show This is War made his followers speculate that this could be due to a pregnancy. This theory was categorically by own Baigorria, who did not hesitate to record his abdomen to show that it is not like that.

“Pregnant is impossible (…). As I say, I am on a thyroid, hormones issue. I’m screwed, ”the former EEG participant lamented.

However, he also stressed that he is in treatment to recover as soon as possible.