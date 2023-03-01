The model Alejandra Baigorria revealed on “Com FM” the reasons that led her to end the relationship with the car racer.

Alejandra Baigorria and Mario Hart They were one of the most popular couples at the time of the missing program “Combate”. Both lived an intense relationship, marked by shows of love, fights and reconciliations. Even the fans were also part of the day to day of the then reality boys. In those years, ‘Ale’ Baigorria pointed out to Mario Hart that he did not want to formalize the relationship. The love story came to an end in mid-2014 after four years together.

Alejandra Baigorria admits that her fights with Mario Hart gave “Combate” a high rating

The businesswoman from Gamarra recalled that a large part of the confrontations she had with Mario Hart was due to the “history” of the popular “Chato atrasador”. “Everything has a reason. If you are a calm, normal person, but you already knew the background of ‘Chato’. I was toxic, jealousy jumped because the other person does not give you security or confidence, or once gave you a reason. I believe that if one fails in the relationship, you already start to be jealous. And something like that happened, I was always alert, ”she pointed out.

Later, the model also confessed to having made a mistake in exposing the relationship a lot. “People will say that Alejandra was crazy because she did everything through the media, but I was never on television. I am an emotional person to this day. I am not a character, I am like that on the street. When I had to cry because my crush broke up with me, I cried. And if he had to say something, he told the truth. I made those rookie mistakes, but it gave Marisol Crousillat quite a rating, ”she said.

Alejandra Baigorria admits that Mario Hart did not want to commit

Later, Alejandra Baigorria admitted that her mistake was moving in with Mario Hart without a commitment involved. “I believe that women mature faster than men and I believe that Mario was not ready to have something more serious, stable. He had told me to live together and we went to a big house, with dogs. One gets excited and I said: ‘It’s been a while and we’re living together, what’s next?’. I think that was my mistake, going to live without committing myself, I don’t know if there is an order for that, ”she added.