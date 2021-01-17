Alejandra Baigorria is enjoying her vacation with Said Palao in Miami. The businesswoman took advantage of her days in the United States to practice a popular extreme sport: skydiving.

In order to show how she managed to overcome her fear of heights, the participant of This is war recorded and shared the video of his parachute jump through his Instagram account.

“I did it! I always swore never to parachute … it was a phobia that I had, but this shows that everything is in the mind and that the ideal time had arrived. The moment of growing as a person overcoming fears was hard, I had a hard time, but then I said ‘it was worth showing myself that I have not reached my limits yet’. Now I know that I can be and do what I want Living! “, He wrote in the description of the clip.

In a few hours, the post obtained more than 40,000 ‘likes’ and accumulated dozens of positive comments with which her fans expressed their joy for the progress of the also model.

After viewing the images posted by Alejandra Baigorria, popular characters such as Austin Palao, Patricio Parodi, Facundo González, Rafael Cardozo and Johanna San Miguel congratulated her in Instagram for having overcome one of his greatest fears.

As it is recalled, Alejandra Baigorria has had many problems when it comes to setting height challenges in This is war due to her phobia. Fortunately, the also model has always had the support of her colleagues, who have encouraged her until she passes the tests in question.

Alejandra Baigorria, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.