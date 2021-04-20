Alejandra Baigorria He gave more details about his condition after confirming, days before, that he had health problems due to a condition. Through her social networks, the businesswoman said that she presented some improvements.

In her Instagram stories, the member of Esto es guerra revealed that this Monday, April 19, she was able to start her work in her business of the Gamarra emporium, although with some difficulties.

“I feel a little bad because today, like again after a week off from all this infection that I have had, the anemia that I have, the low red blood cells, the low hemoglobin, a disaster, it has not allowed me doing sports has not made me lose weight, it is a whole process that does not make him have a good time, “said Alejandra Baigorria at the beginning about her condition.

“I returned to my job again, I went to Gamarra, but as I’m super low in defenses, I have to take care of myself a lot , and I felt super weak today, I walked what I normally walk when I go to Gamarra, but God, I was left without strength, “he added.

Alejandra Baigorria denies pregnancy

In a previous video, the businesswoman denied that her health problems are due to pregnancy symptoms. In that sense, after consulting his followers, he assured that he is not in the sweet waiting.

“No girls, pregnant is impossible. (…) What’s more, I’m very underweight. Look how my clothes fit when I grow up. As I told you, I am with a thyroid and hormones issue ”, he pointed out.

